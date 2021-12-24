'Congress ke geet gaaye ja': Harish Rawat changes tune after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command after he recently opened a front against the party and raised questions on the management. After the meeting, a change in his tone was seen.

On meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Rawat said, "Kadam-Kadam badhaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja, ye zindagi hai Uttarakhand ke vaaste, Uttarakhand par lutae ja". He said that we will sing the songs of Congress and spend his life on Uttarakhand.

Rawat said that everyone had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in view of the proposed elections in Uttarakhand, in which it was decided that the chairman of the campaign committee would be him.

On the question of CM's face, Rawat said that a privilege in Congress has always been with the Congress President and the Congress President decides the leader later. He added that BJP suffers a loss by to every move he makes. After getting the national directive, all the issues have been resolved. He said that I will be the face of the Congress party during the Uttarakhand elections.

Earlier, taking to microblogging website Twitter, he wrote that the factionalism of leaders in Uttarakhand Congress is increasing continuously and the structure of the organization is turning its back instead of cooperating. "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections?" he tweeted.

"People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet. I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within says it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swum long. It is time to rest," he had added.

After Harish Rawat's rebellious attitude, there was a stir in the Congress party and he was immediately called to Delhi. Apart from Harish Rawat, State Congress Committee President Ganesh Godiyal, Legislature Party leader Pritam Singh and former State President Kishor Upadhyay were also summoned to Delhi.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress leaders met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday morning. Congress Committee leaders have also geared up for the elections after Rawat's statement and meetings are being held continuously regarding the preparations for the elections.