Congress Karnataka CM race live updates: DK Shivakumar will agree to Siddaramaiah’s formula but…

Congress Karnataka CM race live updates: DK Shivakumar will agree to Siddaramaiah’s suggestion but… | Photo: IANS

Congress has a complicated decision at its hands with announcing who will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka. However, there appears to have been an agreeable arrangement in the works. Former CM Siddaramaiah has pitched a possible solution where the CM term would be shared between him and top contender DK Shivakumar, IANS reported citing AICC sources.

Siddaramaiah has told the Congress leadership in Delhi that he is willing to share the CM term with Shivakumar. However, he wants to be the first CM for two years before Shivakumar is given the job for the remainder of the office term.

The source added that there is a high possibility of Siddaramaiah’s suggestion being accepted. They further said that Shivakumar is not averse to this kind of arrangement. But the state unit chief majorly credited for the big poll win has categorically told the Congress high-command that he should be named the one and only Deputy CM and the state’s Home Minister

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are inclined to become Karnataka CM after Congress’ thumping poll performance. Supporters of both senior leaders have been urging that they be made CM. Siddaramaiah is backed by the Kurba community while Shivakumar is Vokkaliga community’s choice for CM.

The final decision for Karnataka CM post could be taken by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge today. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah will be travelling to Delhi to meet party leadership. On the other hand, DK Shivakumar has said that he is yet undecided whether to travel to Delhi.

(Inputs from IANS, ANI)