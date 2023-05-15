Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Congress Karnataka CM race live updates: DK Shivakumar will agree to Siddaramaiah’s formula but…

Siddaramaiah has pitched a formula to the Congress leadership in Delhi amid the ongoing Karnataka CM race with DK Shivakumar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Congress Karnataka CM race live updates: DK Shivakumar will agree to Siddaramaiah’s formula but…
Congress Karnataka CM race live updates: DK Shivakumar will agree to Siddaramaiah’s suggestion but… | Photo: IANS

Congress has a complicated decision at its hands with announcing who will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka. However, there appears to have been an agreeable arrangement in the works. Former CM Siddaramaiah has pitched a possible solution where the CM term would be shared between him and top contender DK Shivakumar, IANS reported citing AICC sources.  

Siddaramaiah has told the Congress leadership in Delhi that he is willing to share the CM term with Shivakumar. However, he wants to be the first CM for two years before Shivakumar is given the job for the remainder of the office term. 

The source added that there is a high possibility of Siddaramaiah’s suggestion being accepted. They further said that Shivakumar is not averse to this kind of arrangement. But the state unit chief majorly credited for the big poll win has categorically told the Congress high-command that he should be named the one and only Deputy CM and the state’s Home Minister 

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are inclined to become Karnataka CM after Congress’ thumping poll performance. Supporters of both senior leaders have been urging that they be made CM. Siddaramaiah is backed by the Kurba community while Shivakumar is Vokkaliga community’s choice for CM. 

The final decision for Karnataka CM post could be taken by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge today. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah will be travelling to Delhi to meet party leadership. On the other hand, DK Shivakumar has said that he is yet undecided whether to travel to Delhi. 

 

(Inputs from IANS, ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP Board Result 2023 for class 5th and 8th to be declared today, know how to check scores
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.