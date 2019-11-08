Congress, JMM announce seat-sharing formula for Jharkhand Assembly polls, Hemant Soren CM face

JMM, Congress and RJD will fight on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively.

The Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will contest the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls in alliance with JMM leader Hemant Soren becoming their Chief Ministerial candidate, the two parties announced on Saturday.

The decision was announced at a joint press conference by Congress Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh and JMM executive president Hemant Soren.

Announcing the seat-sharing formula, Singh said, "JMM, Congress and RJD will fight on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively."

"Hemant Soren will lead the alliance and will be the face of the Chief Minister. He had led the alliance as Chief Minister in the past as well," he added.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, despite being in Ranchi, was conspicuous by his absence at the joint press conference.

Soren, who had met Tejashwi on Thursday night acknowledged RJD's grievances, said he will resolve their demands after talks with Lalu Yadav.

"The decision about seat-sharing in the state got impacted as RJD chief Lalu Yadav is in jail. They have some demands and we will resolve those after consultation with Lalu Yadav," Soren said.

Earlier, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), one of the grand alliance partners, announced that the party will contest all 81 Assembly seats on its own. JVM chief Babulal Marandi released the first list of 13 candidates on Friday.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases, beginning from November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

The five-phase polling will be held November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20.