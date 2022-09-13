'Congress is finished': Arvind Kejriwal in poll-bound Gujarat

Photo: PTI

Campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the crucial state Assembly Elections in December 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Congress is “finished”.

"Congress is finished, stop taking Congress party's question," said Kejriwal when he was asked about Congress leader Ajoy Kumar’s remark that the Punjab government was wasting money on advertisements when funds were not available to pay salaries of college professors.

Kejriwal had earlier hailed a move of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab government which sacked a minister for alleged corruption charges. Kejriwal promised a corruption free government in Gujarat if his party is voted into power.

"Anyone in the government indulging in corrupt practices, be it of AAP or other parties, will be sent to jail,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM assured that public funds will be cent per cent used for public development. They will neither be distributed to corporate friends nor allowed to make way to tax havens, he said taking a jibe at the BJP.

He alleged that citizens have to pay bribes for getting their work done in government departments in the BJP ruled-states.

(With inputs from IANS)