Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Congress is finished': Arvind Kejriwal in poll-bound Gujarat

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Congress when he was asked about a rival leader's recent remark on AAP-led Punjab government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

'Congress is finished': Arvind Kejriwal in poll-bound Gujarat
Photo: PTI

Campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the crucial state Assembly Elections in December 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Congress is “finished”.

"Congress is finished, stop taking Congress party's question," said Kejriwal when he was asked about Congress leader Ajoy Kumar’s remark that the Punjab government was wasting money on advertisements when funds were not available to pay salaries of college professors.

Kejriwal had earlier hailed a move of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab government which sacked a minister for alleged corruption charges. Kejriwal promised a corruption free government in Gujarat if his party is voted into power. 

"Anyone in the government indulging in corrupt practices, be it of AAP or other parties, will be sent to jail,” Kejriwal said. 

The Delhi CM assured that public funds will be cent per cent used for public development. They will neither be distributed to corporate friends nor allowed to make way to tax havens, he said taking a jibe at the BJP. 

He alleged that citizens have to pay bribes for getting their work done in government departments in the BJP ruled-states.

READ | Gujarat elections 2022: Amit Shah claims BJP to win by a two-third majority

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.