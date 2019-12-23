Congress holds protest at Rajghat against CAA; Kamal Nath, Gehlot vow to not implement new law in MP, Rajasthan

The Congress on Monday held a protest at Rajghat in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens where chief ministers of party-ruled states asserted that their governments will not implement the CAA and the NRC.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Rajghat.

Priyanka Gandhi, who met the families of those killed during protests in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Sunday, said we should take the oath to preserve the Constitution in their name.

Recalling her conversation with the mother of Sulaiman, Priyanka said, "Sulaiman's mother told me that her son is a martyr who gave his life for the country."

The protest was attended by top Congress leaders from other states.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot reiterated that they will not implement the CAA and NRC in their respective states.

"The identity of India is through its Constitution. We reject this law, and while respecting the Constitution, our government will not implement it," Kamal Nath said.

Claiming that the BJP only wants to implement the RSS agenda, Gehlot alleged that an atmosphere of fear had been created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"The prime minister is misleading people on the NRC saying it was not discussed, while Home Minister was saying NRC will be implemented. The country understands that they want to divide the country on religious lines," he said.

"In Rajasthan, the CAA and the NRC will not be implemented as they are against the basic principles of the Constitution," he added.

Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat also committed that the state government will not implement the controversial law. The Maharashtra government is headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while the Congress and the NCP are part of the coalition government.

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo said the CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Chhattisgarh too. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier vowed to not implement the law in the state.