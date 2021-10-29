Congress hits back at Prashant Kishor over 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't know PM Modi's power' remark

New Delhi: Hitting back at the recent remarks of election strategist Prashant Kishor, Congress on Friday said that 'consultants' do not have any ideology of their own. In such a situation, before giving a speech to others, Kishor himself should decide what he is.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "As much as consultants consider themselves important, if you and I also start considering them as important, then the country will be run by these consultants."

"Have we ever said that the country should be BJP-free? The consultant has no ideology. You are a consultant, a technician, a strategist. Sometimes on this side of the table, sometimes on that side. First make it clear in your mind what you are, then give a speech," he added.

Notably, Kishor had recently remarked in a program that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will remain at the centre of Indian politics and is not going anywhere for the next several decades. Kishor also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his thinking that the people would immediately uproot the BJP.

According to the information, Prashant Kishor is handling the election management of Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Goa Assembly elections. He has associated many big leaders of Congress with TMC. He was recently addressing a private meeting in Goa, in which he made a big statement about the condition of BJP and Congress in the country.