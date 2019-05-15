Headlines

India

India

Congress has fielded two batsmen to take blame for poll defeat: PM Modi's dig at Aiyar and Pitroda

In a veiled dig at Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda, Modi said they were tasked by the party to take responsibility for its poor poll show.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 15, 2019, 07:06 PM IST

Asserting that the Congress will be losing the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday claimed that the party has fielded "two batsmen" to defend the "naamdar" (dynast).

In a veiled dig at Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda, Modi said they were tasked by the party to take responsibility for its poor poll show.

"One says 'hua to hua' (it happened, so what) on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while the other one, who has been behind the curtains after abusing me during the Gujarat elections, is attacking me again," the prime minister said. While Pitroda faced the wrath of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks, Aiyar in an article raked up his controversial "neech" remark against Modi, saying his comments turned out to be prophetic.
Referring to the huge gathering at the meeting, Modi said it was a "live example of what would happen on May 23".

"The Congress has understood this very well. That is why it has started preparing for the results. Now you will think, when the BJP-NDA is winning, why the Congress will prepare? Its preparation is, 'uska thikra, party mein, kiske sir mein phode' (on whose head the defeat should be thrust upon)," the prime minister said. "The Congress can't say that they lost elections for 'naamdar', which will be against the principles of 'vansvad' (dynasty). It was only after the fifth phase that the two nearest 'darbaris' (courtiers) of the family started batting on their own," he added.

"They don't have the courage to not take the field and play the match without asking the captain. There is an exodus in the Congress to become martyrs (take blame)." The prime minister has often targeted Gandhi, calling him "naamdar". The Congress, Modi said, has proposed to do away with the sedition law, which would embolden terrorists, naxalites and their supporters. "But the BJP will not allow that to happen. Our government attacked the terrorists in their den." Warning the tribals against "mahamilawati" (adulterated) thoughts, Modi said his government was committed to the indigenous people.

"Those sitting in Delhi don't bother about the tribals. When Santhali language was introduced in the railway announcement system, all the occupants in the compartment clapped. The language could have been introduced earlier. But they had arrogance." Attacking the Congress leadership, Modi said, "What the rule by one family could not do in 55 years, the BJP-led government did in 55 months." "The country has seen development and there has not been a single taint on the government. When I say this from Babadham (temple town of Deoghar) I feel proud that the people have given me the responsibility to head an honest government."

Recalling how Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Jharkhand and introduced tribal affair ministry at the Centre, Modi said he drew inspiration from the former prime minister for development works in tribal areas.
With road and rail development and airport under construction, more tourists would come to Deoghar and the setting up of AIIMS in the temple town will help not only the Santhal Pargana people but also those from West Bengal and Odisha, Modi said.

Two-time BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is contesting from Godda Lok Sabha seat, under which Deoghar falls, and is facing Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Pradip Yadav, who is backed by the opposition grand alliance. Godda, Dumka (ST) and Rajmahal (ST) will be voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19. PTI PVR SOM

