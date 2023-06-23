Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Congress has 'Bharat Jodo' ideology, BJP-RSS have...: Rahul Gandhi ahead of key Opposition meet in Patna

The opposition parties are assembled here in Patna to chalk out the plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Congress has 'Bharat Jodo' ideology, BJP-RSS have...: Rahul Gandhi ahead of key Opposition meet in Patna
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

Ahead of the opposition meeting, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday appealed to his party leaders to stay united in a fight with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and that the BJP-RSS has `Bharat Todo` ideology in contrast to Congress `Bharat Jodo` faith.

"The opposition parties are assembled here in Patna to chalk out the plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. If we win Bihar, we will win the entire country," Gandhi said.

"Currently, the fight of ideology is underway in Bihar. The Congress party has an ideology of `Bharat Jodo` while the BJP-RRS has the ideology of `Bharat Todo`. We are spreading love in the country and talking about Mohabbat while BJP-RSS are talking about hatred and dividing the society," the Congress leader said.

"When the Bharat Jodo Yatra was underway, wherever we went, we found people of Bihar. Those who were coming to meet me and when I asked them about their native places, they informed me it was Bihar. I walked in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Kashmir and we found people of Bihar everywhere," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Rahul Gandhi was the one who had taken the initiative to unite the people of the country. He took the initiative to talk to every political party in the country," Kharge said.

"We are 20 opposition parties meeting in Patna, and we will fight together in 2024. I want to ask the people of Bihar to remove internal disputes among ourselves. If we win Bihar, we will win the entire country," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge reached Patna airport where a large number of Congress party supporters were present.

Both the leaders straight away reached the Congress office `Sadakat Ashram` where they were welcomed by party leaders from the state. A large number of hoardings highlighting the `Mohabbat Ki Dukan` slogan and other display boards were installed in Patna by the party.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.