Congress has 'Bharat Jodo' ideology, BJP-RSS have...: Rahul Gandhi ahead of key Opposition meet in Patna

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

Ahead of the opposition meeting, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday appealed to his party leaders to stay united in a fight with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and that the BJP-RSS has `Bharat Todo` ideology in contrast to Congress `Bharat Jodo` faith.

"The opposition parties are assembled here in Patna to chalk out the plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. If we win Bihar, we will win the entire country," Gandhi said.

"Currently, the fight of ideology is underway in Bihar. The Congress party has an ideology of `Bharat Jodo` while the BJP-RRS has the ideology of `Bharat Todo`. We are spreading love in the country and talking about Mohabbat while BJP-RSS are talking about hatred and dividing the society," the Congress leader said.

"When the Bharat Jodo Yatra was underway, wherever we went, we found people of Bihar. Those who were coming to meet me and when I asked them about their native places, they informed me it was Bihar. I walked in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Kashmir and we found people of Bihar everywhere," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Rahul Gandhi was the one who had taken the initiative to unite the people of the country. He took the initiative to talk to every political party in the country," Kharge said.

"We are 20 opposition parties meeting in Patna, and we will fight together in 2024. I want to ask the people of Bihar to remove internal disputes among ourselves. If we win Bihar, we will win the entire country," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge reached Patna airport where a large number of Congress party supporters were present.

Both the leaders straight away reached the Congress office `Sadakat Ashram` where they were welcomed by party leaders from the state. A large number of hoardings highlighting the `Mohabbat Ki Dukan` slogan and other display boards were installed in Patna by the party.