India

'Congress has always kept SC/ST/OBC away from...': PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack on the Congress party in Haryana while campaigning for the party ahead of state assembly polls.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 02:43 PM IST

'Congress has always kept SC/ST/OBC away from...': PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress in Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/ANI)
Drawing attention to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged role in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress is completely entrenched in corruption.

Addressing a rally in Sonipat Haryana, days ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while highlighting the failures of the Congress party, drew attention towards the MUDA scam, which allegedly involves the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"It has only been two years, and just look at the Congress government in Karnataka. The Chief Minister is facing accusations of a land scam. When he appeared in the High Court, he was dismissed. The court stated that a proper investigation is necessary in this matter," PM Modi said."

Ten years ago when there was a Congress government here, the farmers' lands were looted. The Congress had handed over Haryana to Dalals and Damads. There was no job which could be attained without cheating, and there was no organization free of corruption," the Prime Minister added.

Criticizing the Congress party for sidelining marginalized communities in the state, PM Modi said, "Congress has always kept SC/ST/OBC away from participation. It was Baba Saheb Ambedkar who gave reservation to Dalits, otherwise like OBC, Dalits would also have to wait for Congress' defeat for reservation. Whenever Congress has been away from the government, the poor, SC/ST/OBC have got their rights. Whenever Congress has been in the government, it has snatched the rights of Dalits and backward classes".

"There is no party more corrupt than the Congress. You also know that wherever Congress got the chance, wherever it set foot, corruption and nepotism are certain there. It is Congress that creates and nurtures corruption in the Indian government system," he further added.

Shedding light on the agricultural reforms in the state under the BJP regime, the Prime Minister said that the party has always worked to uplift the farmers.

"The BJP government in Haryana has decided to give MSP for 24 crops, but when the Congress was here, it hated to buy crops on MSP. This is the truth of the Congress party which the farmers need to learn. The BJP government is continuously taking decisions in the benefit of the farmers," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also reflected on the economic development and infrastructure development in the state, highlighting better connectivity and construction of highways.

"Today, the big companies of the world are eager to invest in India and set up their factories here. Just think, when such big companies invest in India, my Haryana, the youth and the farmers here will benefit a lot. The public of Haryana knows the importance of double engine government, therefore it chooses the same government both in the centre and the state," PM Modi said.

Praising the state's contributions to national achievements, PM Modi stated, "Haryana is the medal factory of India. In the Olympic and world games, the youth of Haryana has participated majorly. Small nurseries of Olympic games will be built in each district so that the youth of Haryana represents the country at international platforms."

Haryana will go to the Polls on October 5 and the results for both Haryana and JK will be declared on October 8.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

