Congress forms screening committee for upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, Jyotiraditya Scindia appointed chairman

In a statement issued on Thursday, Congress said Jyotiraditya Scindia will be the chairman of the 6-member screening committee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 09:58 PM IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as the chairman of the screening committee for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

The Congress is facing an uphill task to unseat the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharastra after a resounding defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. The party is contesting the state polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Congress said that Scindia will be the chairman of the 6-member screening committee. 

Other members are: Harish Chaudhary, Manickam Tagore, Mallikarjun Kharge, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and CLP leader KC Padavi.

The Congress-NCP is facing a string of defections with senior party leaders including MLAs jumping the ship to join BJP and Shiv Sena. The Congress is also facing a crash crunch ahead of the assembly poll. 

 

