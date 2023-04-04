'Congress Files' Part 2: What is Priyanka Gandhi's MF Hussain painting controversy? Know ED’s charges

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)

Last year, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra landed in a major controversy, which also caused the Enforcement Directorate to launch an investigation into her assets, after a controversy involving MF Hussain and Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor.

The case gathered the wind in April 2022, when Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor gave his statement to the Enforcement Directorate regarding the “forced sale” of a pricey painting made by renowned painter MF Hussain, involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rana Kapoor came forward with the allegations that he was forced by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to purchase a Rs 2 crore MF Hussain painting from the Gandhi family, the proceeds of which were then used for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s treatment.

The Yes Bank founder, who is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, said that not only was he forced to purchase the painting, but he was also told that the failure to do so will jeopardize his relationship with the Gandhi family, and will cost him his ‘Padma Bhushan’ award.

According to the questioning of Rana Kapoor, the ED said in a statement, “Milind Deora (son of the late Murli Deora and former Congress MP) later conveyed to him confidentially that the sale proceeds were utilized by the Gandhi family for the medical treatment of Sonia Gandhi in New York.”

Kapoor had further told the ED that by purchasing the Rs 2 crore painting by MF Hussain from the Gandhi family, he had performed a good deed by providing for the treatment of Sonia Gandhi, and thus, will be considered for the Padma Bhushan award.

In the chargesheet filed regarding the MF Hussain painting controversy, Rana Kapoor was quoted as saying, “First of all I wish to state that it was a forced sale for which I was never ready.” The controversy landed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in controversy, and on the radar of the ED investigation.

