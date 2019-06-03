Congress expels party leader AP Abdullakutty for praising PM Modi

The Kerala Congress on Monday expelled its leader AP Abdullakutty from the party with immediate effect, days after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP-led NDA's massive victory in the just-concluded general election.

In a Facebook post, Abdullakutty had said the NDA's victory was an acceptance of Modi's development agenda and the secret of his success was that he adopted Gandhian values.

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said the Congress party had sought an explanation from Abdullakutty on his Modi praise to which he gave a "mocking reply".

Abdullakutty acted against the party by coming out with statements against its interest and sentiments and its workers, the Kerala Congress said in a statement said.

He was making "insulting" remarks against senior Congress leaders through the media, thus violating the party discipline, it said.

"In this circumstance, Abdullakutty has been expelled from the party with immediate effect," Ramachandran said.

A two-time CPI(M) MP and two-time Congress MLA, Abdullakutty was previously expelled by the Marxist party for praising Modi as the Gujarat chief minister in 2009.

This time, he praised Modi for adopting Gandhian values.

He also praised the central government programmes launched under Modi in his first term as PM, such as Swachh Bharat Mission and free LPG connection under Ujwala Yojana.

The Congress mouthpiece 'Veekshanam' had criticised Abdullakutty for his statements, describing him as a "migratory bird" and said his behaviour was "completely unacceptable".

"Praising the BJP while being inside Congress is completely unacceptable. Like a migratory bird, Abdullakutty came to Congress from CPI(M) riding on hopes of being in power. He is pinning his hopes on the saffron party to migrate there," Veekshanam said.

Abdullakutty dismissed the allegation and said the newspaper reacted without giving him a chance to explain.