Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BREAKING: Congress expels Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in Haryana Rajya Sabha elections

The Congress party has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in Haryana's Rajya Sabha elections on Friday. Because of Bishnoi's act, Ajay Maken couldn't win his seat and was edged out by JJP-backed Kartikeya Sharma.  

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

BREAKING: Congress expels Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in Haryana Rajya Sabha elections
Kuldeep Bishnoi is an MLA from Haryana's Adampur.

The Congress party has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in Haryana's Rajya Sabha elections on Friday. Because of Bishnoi's act, Ajay Maken couldn't win his seat and was edged out by JJP-backed Kartikeya Sharma.  

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.