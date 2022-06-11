BREAKING: Congress expels Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in Haryana Rajya Sabha elections
The Congress party has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in Haryana's Rajya Sabha elections on Friday. Because of Bishnoi's act, Ajay Maken couldn't win his seat and was edged out by JJP-backed Kartikeya Sharma.
Kuldeep Bishnoi is an MLA from Haryana's Adampur.
