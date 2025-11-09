Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore

Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia

Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'

Delhi air pollution: Protests at India gate, thousands gathered with masks, placards 'saans to lene do', several detained, WATCH

Bangladesh: Multiple bomb attacks against Catholic churches, schools, colleges leave minorities 'anxious'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restor

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeIndia

INDIA

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

Congress on Sunday dissociated itself from MP Shashi Tharoor's recent comments lauding veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, with party leader Pawan Khera saying that Tharoor's views are personal and not representative of the party.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 09:52 PM IST

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'
Congress MP Shashi Thaoor (Image credit: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress on Sunday dissociated itself from MP Shashi Tharoor's recent comments lauding veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, with party leader Pawan Khera saying that Tharoor's views are personal and not representative of the party.

In a post shared on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote, "Like always, Dr. Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself and the Indian National Congress outrightly dissociates itself from his most recent statement. That he continues to do so as a Congress MP and CWC member reflects the essential democratic and liberal spirit unique to INC."

The Congress leader Khera's statement comes as Tharoor wished the former Deputy PM on his 98th birth anniversary, on November 8, where he praised his "unwavering commitment to public service, modesty, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India."

"Wishing the venerable Shri L.K. Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible. A true statesman whose life of service has been exemplary," Tharoor wrote on X.

However, Tharoor's wishes received some objections, with people saying that the Congress MP was whitewashing the true history of the BJP leader. A Supreme Court Advocate, Sanjay Hedge, criticised Tharoor, saying that Advani "unleashing the dragon seeds of hatred" could not be called as "public service", referencing the Ram Rath Yatra carried out in 1990.

"Sorry Mr Tharoor, unleashing the "dragon seeds of hatred" (to quote Kushwant Singh) in this country is NOT public service," his post read. This led to a discussion between the Congress MP and the advocate Hegde, with Tharoor defending the legacy of one of the BJP founders, and comparing the legacies of former PMs Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Agreed, @sanjayuvacha, but reducing his long years of service to one episode, however significant, is also unfair. The totality of Nehruji's career cannot be judged by the China setback, nor Indira Gandhi's by the Emergency alone. I believe we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji," Tharoor wrote on X.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'
Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani
After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour
After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restor
What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it
What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India
Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore
Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to...
Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match
Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE