Congress dissolves its Karnataka unit, state chief and working president retained

The Congress today dissolved its Karnataka state unit, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), while only retaining its President, Dinesh Gundu Rao and State Chief.

A press release by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued by the committee's general secretary KC Venugopal stated, "The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of (the) Karnataka Pradesh Congress. The president and working president remain unchanged,"

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said that he had requested Rahul Gandhi to make necessary changes and 'organise' the committee that they had made before the elections.

Rao stressed on the fact that the party needed a 'total reorganisation' not only in the KPCC but also at the District Congress and Block Congress levels in the state.

Earlier yesterday, the AICC had suspended Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig for 'anti-party activities' after he had called the state-in-charge KC Venugopal a 'buffoon' and criticised a few others in the party as well.

The Karnataka Congress has been facing a few hurdles operating in the state for a while now, reportedly regarding differences in working with the coalition government in the state led by H D Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular).