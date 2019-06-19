Congress dissolves its Karnataka unit, state chief and working president retained

Headlines

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls being ‘star struck’ by Shah Rukh Khan while working with him in Raees: ‘He makes you feel like…’

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung to leave BigHit after fight with Hybe? ARMY reacts

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

Meet man who failed in class 9, now runs Rs 1,843 crore company as chairman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls being ‘star struck’ by Shah Rukh Khan while working with him in Raees: ‘He makes you feel like…’

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung to leave BigHit after fight with Hybe? ARMY reacts

7 Tips to help you reduce overeating

7 best yoga poses to relieve lower back pain

7 ways to lose weight without dieting

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung to leave BigHit after fight with Hybe? ARMY reacts

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls being ‘star struck’ by Shah Rukh Khan while working with him in Raees: ‘He makes you feel like…’

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

HomeIndia

India

Congress dissolves its Karnataka unit, state chief and working president retained

The Karnataka Congress had reportedly been facing a few hurdles operating in the state for a while now,

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 03:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress today dissolved its Karnataka state unit, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), while only retaining its President, Dinesh Gundu Rao and State Chief.

A press release by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued by the committee's general secretary KC Venugopal stated, "The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of (the) Karnataka Pradesh Congress. The president and working president remain unchanged,"

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said that he had requested Rahul Gandhi to make necessary changes and 'organise' the committee that they had made before the elections.

Rao stressed on the fact that the party needed a 'total reorganisation' not only in the KPCC but also at the District Congress and Block Congress levels in the state.

Earlier yesterday, the AICC had suspended Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig for 'anti-party activities' after he had called the state-in-charge KC Venugopal a 'buffoon' and criticised a few others in the party as well.

The Karnataka Congress has been facing a few hurdles operating in the state for a while now, reportedly regarding differences in working with the coalition government in the state led by H D Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular).

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date, time, rituals, significance

    5 warning signs of heart attack you should never ignore

    Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan’s die-hard fan watches 'Jawan' on ventilator, internet reacts

    Meet IAS officer Shena Agarwal, who quit medical practice to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

    ‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

    In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

    Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

    AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

    Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE