Congress defends Rahul Gandhi on 2013 ordinance row, says cannot disrespect former PM Manmohan Singh

Days after former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia revealed that the then PM Manmohan Singh had asked him whether he should resign as Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance in 2013, Congress has defended the leader saying the Rahul has immense respect for Singh and can never disrespect him.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asserted that Rahul Gandhi's decision to tear the ordinance brought by the Congress-led UPA government in 2013 to allow those convicted in criminal cases to contest elections should be seen as a courageous step.

"I do not know what was discussed between the two people. But, Rahul Gandhi has considered Dr Manmohan Singh as his guru and guide, neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress party can even think of disrespecting him," Surjewala said.

"The issue is not tearing the paper but the issue is of clean politics and whether criminals should remain in politics," he added.

Notably, Rahul had criticised the controversial ordinance that was brought in by the UPA government to negate a Supreme Court verdict on convicted lawmakers. He had called it "complete nonsense" that should be "torn up and thrown away."