Congress declares candidates for Assam, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh bypolls

The Indian National Congress (INC) has released its list of candidates for the Assam, Puducherry and Chhattisgarh by-elections.

The party, headed by its president Sonia Gandhi, has nominated John Kumar as its candidate to contest the Puducherry bypoll from the Kamaraj Nagar assembly seat.

Keshab Prasad Razak has been nominated to contest from the Ratanbadi seat of Assam, reserved for Scheduled Caste. Shamshul Hoque from Janiya, Kartik Kurmi from Rangapara and Sushil Suri from Sonari have also been declared as the rest of the candidates from Assam to contest the bypoll.

Rajman Benzam has been fielded as a candidate for the Chitrakot seat of Chhattisgarh, reserved for Scheduled Tribe.

On September 27, Congress' Devati Karma won the seat in Naxal-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh by defeating BJP's Ojasvi Bhima by a margin of 11, 331 votes.