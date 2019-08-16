Congress couldn't remove Article 370 in 70 years because of vote bank politics, Modi did it in 75 days: Amit Shah

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did what successive Congress governments couldn't do in 70 years due to vote bank politics.

Speaking at Astha rally in Haryana's Jind, Shah said, "What other governments could not do in five years, Modi government has done in just 70 days. The biggest task was to fulfil Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of 'Akhand Bharat' and Article 370 was a hurdle in that."

"The work that Congress governments couldn't do in 70 years due to the greed of vote bank, PM Modi did in 75 days. Removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir w

जो काम अन्य सरकारें 5 साल में नहीं कर पाईं, वो मोदी सरकार ने 75 दिन में पूरे कर दिए। 70 साल तक कांग्रेस वोट बैंक के लालच में अनुच्छेद 370 नहीं हटा सकीं, लेकिन मोदी सरकार ने 75 दिन में हटा दिया। 370 और 35-A का हटना भारत की एकता और अखंडता में मील का पत्थर है: श्री @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/mFhmCXOMm2 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 16, 2019

This was the first political rally by any top BJP leader after the government decided to scarp Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Seeking votes in the name of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's "good work," Shah said, "When I came here during last assembly elections, the BJP formed a government by winning 47 seats. Now I have come again and call upon you to give Khattar government another term by 75 seats."

The Haryana Assembly has 90 seats which will go to polls later this year.

Khattar, hailing Shah for Article 370 move, said, "After independence, the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified India, and now the present Home Minister Amit Shah has done the same by revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir."