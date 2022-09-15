Congress claims AAP to revoke Delhi power subsidy, calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Chhota recharge'

Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Congress on Thursday claimed the AAP government is attempting to withdraw its flagship power subsidy scheme that catapulted Arvind Kejriwal to power in 2015. The party also tried to singe the Delhi Chief Minister by calling him 'Chhota recharge'. The attack comes a day after the AAP convener announced the end of automatic subsidy and said those who want to avail the scheme would have to apply for it.

"Residents of Delhi, AAP's free electricity scheme is no more. The Chhota recharge, who would advertise free electricity (during elections), has devised a new scheme. If you want a power subsidy, fill out the form. This is the start of the end of Delhi power subsidy, please pay attention," Congress said in a tweet in Hindi.

At a press conference, Kejriwal said the decision was taken by the AAP government as many of those who avail of the benefit want to forgo the scheme. He also listed steps to apply for the popular scheme.

Those who want the subsidy in Delhi will have to give a missed call on 7011311111. They will receive a link and a WhatsApp form will open. That can be filled and submitted to avail of the benefits.

On Thursday, AAP released the steps to apply for the subsidy. It said the subsidy can also be applied by using the offline method. The willing customers must approach the electricity department offices with the bills and duly filled WhatsApp forms.

Kejriwal Govt का बिजली Subsidy पर अहम फ़ैसला-



उन्हीं को सब्सिडी मिलेगी जो इसके लिए आवदेन करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/UvEHbtIjzs — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 15, 2022

Following Sri Lanka's economic collapse, ostensibly due to unregulated welfare schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party BJP have criticized the state governments for indulging in what they called the freebie culture. The campaign against "freebies" is seen by experts as an onslaught against the governments in Telangana and Delhi, known for launching broad welfare schemes.

Kejriwal's AAP is taking on BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh this year. One of their objectives in these states is to dislodge Congress as the principal opposition.

In Gujarat, AAP has been claiming that Congress isn't a valid option for voters.