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Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, children and MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi present

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, children and MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi present

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 11:55 PM IST

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, children and MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi present
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, children and MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi present
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Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday as she was feeling unwell, said sources. Both her children, Lok Sabha MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied her to the hospital.

According to some reports, she is under medical supervision and doctors have said that her condition was stable.

However, Rahul later left. It is not yet known why the senior Congress leader was hospitalised or her immediate cause of deteriorating health. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the same hospital in January this year as she was experiencing  respiratory issues. 

At that time, doctors treating her diagnosed that her bronchial asthma was slightly aggravated due to the dual effects of Delhi's winter and air pollution. The Rajya Sabha MP turned 79 in December 2025. She is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

The veteran Congress leader was a parliamentarian who served five terms as a Lok Sabha MP before she became the member of the Upper House. She was the face of the Congress party and its strongest decision maker leading the over 100 years old grand party for around two decades. During this time she was  a two-time former president of her party.

 

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