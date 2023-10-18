Congress CEC meeting begins in Delhi, to finalise candidates in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

The meeting is being attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi along with members of CEC and screening committee members of the respective states.

A meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) has begun here to finalise candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections and the remaining candidates for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The meeting is being chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at AICC headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting is being attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi along with members of CEC and screening committee members of the respective states. Earlier on October 13, the Congress party held a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting given the Madhya Pradesh, Telangana assembly polls at the AICC (All India Congress Committee) headquarters in Delhi.

Ahead of the CEC meeting, the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi seemed confident that the Congress would register victories in the upcoming assembly elections. "Mark my words, the Congress party is going to win in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram. Congress party always works for the people. Rajasthan has the finest healthcare policy, Karnataka provides an incomparable social security net, while Chhattisgarh supports entrepreneurs with robust policies. We will oust the corrupt BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, and our 6 Guarantees will ensure a landslide victory in Telangana. Congress has a clear plan for Mizoram, to ensure it becomes a model state. Our initiatives include a Rs 2,500 monthly Old Age Pension, LPG cylinders at Rs 750, and the Tang Puihna Economic Development Initiative. Unlike the BJP, the Congress has a vision for all Indians," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

According to the Election Commission of India, voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 along with the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh. The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 alongside all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23, while the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be the last to go to polls on November 30. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, CEC Kumar said earlier in the month.

While Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by BJP, Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Mizoram by Mizo National Front (MNF).

READ | 'Barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza': Israel Defence Forces spokesperson on hospital blast