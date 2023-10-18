Congress CEC meeting begins in Delhi, to finalise candidates in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Headlines

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

'Ajeeb si betaabi': Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt post for son after divorce with Aesha Mukerji

NEET success story: Meet doctor who appeared in NEET with daughter, both cleared the exam but with a twist

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

Navratri 2023: Health benefits of Chaura (dry dates)

Cheapest Mercedes-Benz powered SUV, Mahindra Thar rival

8 Foods, drinks to avoid if you have high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain 'hum saath kahi nahi hai', Aishwarya Sharma cries before Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

Congress CEC meeting begins in Delhi, to finalise candidates in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

The meeting is being attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi along with members of CEC and screening committee members of the respective states.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

A meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) has begun here to finalise candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections and the remaining candidates for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The meeting is being chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at AICC headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting is being attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi along with members of CEC and screening committee members of the respective states. Earlier on October 13, the Congress party held a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting given the Madhya Pradesh, Telangana assembly polls at the AICC (All India Congress Committee) headquarters in Delhi.

Ahead of the CEC meeting, the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi seemed confident that the Congress would register victories in the upcoming assembly elections. "Mark my words, the Congress party is going to win in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram. Congress party always works for the people. Rajasthan has the finest healthcare policy, Karnataka provides an incomparable social security net, while Chhattisgarh supports entrepreneurs with robust policies. We will oust the corrupt BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, and our 6 Guarantees will ensure a landslide victory in Telangana. Congress has a clear plan for Mizoram, to ensure it becomes a model state. Our initiatives include a Rs 2,500 monthly Old Age Pension, LPG cylinders at Rs 750, and the Tang Puihna Economic Development Initiative. Unlike the BJP, the Congress has a vision for all Indians," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

According to the Election Commission of India, voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 along with the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh. The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 alongside all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23, while the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be the last to go to polls on November 30. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, CEC Kumar said earlier in the month.
While Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by BJP, Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Mizoram by Mizo National Front (MNF).

