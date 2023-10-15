Congress candidates for Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Check complete first list here

The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of party candidates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly elections. While the party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections, it announced 30 candidates for the Chhattisgarh polls and another 55 for Telangana assembly polls slated next month.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party fielded former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath from his Chhindwara assembly constituency. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghogarh seat. He was a minister in the last Kamal Nath government.

Another former minister in the state, Vijay Laxmi Sadho, who has been a former Rajya Sabha member, has been fielded from the Maheshwar-SC assembly seat. Former cabinet minister Jitu Patwari has been fielded from Rau assembly constituency.

In Chhattisgarh, the party fielded its chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan assembly constituency and deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat. Another senior minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has been fielded from Durg Rural assembly seat while Chhattisgarh assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant has been fielded from Sakti assembly seat.

Pradesh Congress chief Deepak Baij has been fielded by the party from the Chitrakot-ST assembly seat. He is currently the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bastar. Former PCC chief and now a minister Mohan Markam has been fielded from the Kondagaon-ST assembly seat which he earlier represented.

In Telangana, the party fielded Pradesh Congress chief Anumala Revanth Reddy from Kodangal assembly seat while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat. Revanth Reddy is currently the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency.

The party has also fielded its sitting Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy from the Huzurnagar assembly constituency. He currently represents the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat in Telangana. Besides, first timer Kota Neelima, wife of national spokesperson Pawan Khera, has also been fielded from Sanath Nagar assembly seat.

While Chhattisgarh assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, Madhya Pradesh elections will be held on November 17. Telangana assembly polls will be held on November 30. The results will be declared on December 3.