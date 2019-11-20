Congress calls for restoration of SPG protection to Gandhi family, youth wing stages protest near Parliament

Congress leaders on Wednesday protested against the Modi government's move to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover to the Gandhi family and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and demanded restoration.

Party leader Anand Sharma raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and urged the government to restore special protection.

"The government should look into the issues of safety of politicians beyond the partisan political considerations and restore the cover. "We urge government that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations" he said.

Sharma also added that when the UPA was in power, they never removed SPG cover for any former PM, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I remember, sir, when UPA was in office, considering this aspect, no security cover of the former Prime Ministers including that of, I am not making a political point, Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji for 10 years was disturbed. All other protectees - their cover was neither diluted nor withdrawn," he said.

Responding to Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president JP Nadda said that there was no political motive behind taking the decision.

"There is nothing political, security hasn't been withdrawn. Home Ministry has a very set pattern and there is a protocol. It is not done by a politician, it is done by the Home Ministry and according to threat perception, the security is given and withdrawn," Nadda replied.

Meanwhile, dramatic scenes were witnessed near the Shastri Bhavan in Delhi as Youth Congress protesters came down in thousands, agitating against the removal of SPG protection. They also burnt effigies of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi: Indian Youth Congress stages a protest against the removal of SPG cover to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. pic.twitter.com/y1AofWdQC0 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

Many protesters workers were detained as Delhi Police closed the gates of Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan, which houses many ministry offices.

The SPG protection given to the Gandhi family and Manmohan Singh was withdrawn earlier this month and they were given 'Z Plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Gandhis had got the SPG cover since the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.