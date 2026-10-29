Congress Breaches RSS Bastion: Abhijit Wanjari wins Nagpur MLC poll, says 'BJP exerted all its might'

Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari defeats BJP's Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes in the Nagpur MLC election, saying voters stood with Congress despite the BJP's campaign push.

Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari has won the Maharashtra Legislative Council election from the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes. Wanjari secured a total of 67,231 votes through first- and second-preference voting, while Kohale received 63,960 votes.

After the result was declared, Returning Officer and Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari presented the certificate of election to Wanjari.

Abhijit Wanjari credits Congress unity, MVA support for victory

Reacting to his victory, Wanjari said the BJP had deployed its full strength in Nagpur, with several senior leaders campaigning in the constituency. However, he maintained that voters had stood by the Congress.

He also highlighted the unity within his party and the support extended by leaders and workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Wanjari credited several organisations for contributing to his victory, stating that 48 organisations had supported his candidature. He said their workers and leaders played a significant role in the election campaign.

Speaking to reporters after the result, Wanjari said, "The BJP exerted all its might—all their leaders were present in Nagpur—yet the voters stood with us. Our party remained united, and the leaders and workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi stood together as one. Numerous organisations supported me; in fact, I had mentioned in my campaign materials that 48 organisations were backing me. This victory belongs to the workers and leaders of those very organisations."

Counting continues for more than 41 hours

The counting of votes began at 8 am on October 27 at the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur, Nagpur. The process was conducted across 84 counting tables and continued for more than 41 hours before the final result was declared.

Election Observer Harshdeep Kamble, Returning Officer Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Assistant Returning Officers, District Collectors from all six districts of the Nagpur Division, and other election officials and counting personnel were present during the counting process.

During the first two rounds of counting of first-preference votes, no candidate secured the required winning quota of 75,438 votes.

Of the 1,65,906 votes counted, 15,032 were declared invalid, while 1,50,874 were considered valid.

As no candidate reached the prescribed quota, the counting process moved to the elimination rounds, during which second-preference votes were counted under the preferential voting system.

Even after the elimination rounds, no candidate achieved the required quota. Wanjari, who secured the highest total of 67,231 votes, was consequently declared elected, defeating BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale.

Nagpur Graduates' Constituency Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India announced the election schedule on September 22, followed by the issuance of the election notification on September 29. Polling for the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency was held on October 23, from 8 am to 4 pm, across the Nagpur Division.

Vote counting began on October 27 and concluded after more than 41 hours. The Election Commission has scheduled the completion of the entire election process by October 31, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)