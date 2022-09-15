Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume tomorrow: Jairam Ramesh

After a one-day pause on September 15, the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra will now resume from Kerala's Kollam on Friday.

Congress leader Jairam announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the Padyatra will resume on Friday.

On Wednesday, the yatra, which had its beginnings in Navayikkulam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, finished its seventh day.

Rahul Gandhi engaged in conversation with students at Chathannur in the Kollam district on the seventh day.

"As we conclude the first week of #BharatJodoYatra today, with the distance covered and souls we connected with, our commitment grew stronger, our goal became clearer, and our family grew larger. This is the power of truth; the power of oneness," Congress stated.

Rahul Gandhi paid his respects to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri mutt in Kerala before beginning the march from there.

The Yatra is currently travelling through Kerala and will continue for the next 17 days.

The 3,500 km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will take 150 days to complete and pass through up to 12 states. The Yatra will depart from Kerala and travel through the state for the following 18 days before arriving in Karnataka on September 30. Before travelling further north, it will spend 21 days in Karnataka. Every day, the Padyatra (march) will travel 25 kilometres.

Rahul Gandhi stated on Tuesday that the goal of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite Indians, regardless of religion or community, and to remind them that this is one nation and that we will succeed if we work together and show consideration for one another.

(With inputs from ANI)