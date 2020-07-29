'Congress, another name for horsetrading': Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy slams party over 'Save Democracy' slogans

Headlines

Virat Kohli appears highly motivated ahead of India's World Cup opener against Australia, See Pics

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 unveiled, Apple AirTag’s new rival launching on October 11

Viral video: Man inserts venomous snake's head into his mouth, internet gets shivers

Mission Raniganj movie review: Akshay Kumar is firmly at home in moving, melodramatic rescue thriller

Meet IIT alumna Ramkripa Ananthan, the woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, now designing Ola EVs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli appears highly motivated ahead of India's World Cup opener against Australia, see pics

Massive fire at Mumbai's Goregaon building; 7 killed, 50 injured, 5 in critical condition

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 unveiled, Apple AirTag’s new rival launching on October 11

7 must-watch Akshay Kumar films based on inspiring true stories

5 amazing Mediterranean recipes for healthy diet

8 ways to stay healthy during season change

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Massive fire at Mumbai's Goregaon building; 7 killed, 50 injured, 5 in critical condition

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Mission Raniganj movie review: Akshay Kumar is firmly at home in moving, melodramatic rescue thriller

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Atlee on BJP-Congress targeting each other using Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue: 'My film should stand for 100 years'

HomeIndia

India

'Congress, another name for horsetrading': Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy slams party over 'Save Democracy' slogans

Kumaraswamy stressed on the fact that Congress in previous instances has resorted to the same tactics of "horse-trading" that it accuses the BJP of doing now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 09:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Slamming the Congress for holding a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that "Congress is another name for "horse trading". 

Kumaraswamy stressed on the fact that Congress in previous instances has resorted to the same tactics of "horse-trading" that it accuses the BJP of doing now.

"Congress has launched a nation-wide Save Democracy, campaign against the BJP which is buying MLAs to topple democratically elected governments. What has Congress done? Haven't they lured all BSP MLAs who supported the Congress to form the government in Rajasthan? Is this not a buyout?" Kumaraswamy said in a press conference.

"If you are dividing like-minded party MLAs supporting (you) through deceit, who would support you? Are these mistakes not visible to you?" the former Karnataka CM asked in a press statement.

Notably, all six BSP in Rajasthan had joined the Congress in September 2019.

Further, Kumaraswamy said that Congress had also attempted to divide JD(S), by buying eight of its MLAs.

"Haven't they made attempts to divide? Is it not a fact that for the sake of one Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress government in Karnataka purchased eight JD(S) MLAs? Is this democracy? Both parties (Congress and BJP) are criminals in purchase matters," Kumaraswamy said.

It is to be noted that eight JD(S) MLAs had supported the Congress candidate and not the official candidate of the party during the Rajya Sabha election in 2016.

"When SM Krishna was the CM (of Karnataka), didn't the Congress buy our MLAs? Didn't the Congress conspire to form a government after the 2018 Assembly polls by buying our MLAs? Does Congress have the moral courage to answer these questions?" he further asked.

He also said that the malpractice of horsetrading was prevalent among political parties because of an 'ineffective' anti-defection law. 

Meanwhile,  the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has issued an ultimatum to the six legislators of her party in the state, warning that if the MLAs do not vote against the Congress in the case of a no-confidence motion, all of them will be sacked from the party. Notably, the BSP had issued a whip on Sunday directing all of its six MLAs in the state legislative assembly to vote against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in case of a no-confidence motion. The whip was signed by Satish Chandra Mishra, the National General Secretary of the Mayawati-led BSP.

On Tuesday, Mayawati elaborated on the party's stance and said that they were looking for a time to teach the Congress party and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot 'a lesson'. Now, the BSP will pursue the matter in court, even right up to the Supreme Court, if need be, BSP chief Mayawati said.

"BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court," Mayawati said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who left films to become emotional intelligence coach, once worked with Aamir, Kajol, Saif, now is...

India-Canada row: India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff; downsizing talks on

Draconids meteor shower: When and where to watch shooting stars this weekend

Viral video: 53-year-old woman raises temperature with sizzling dance to 'Uncha Lamba Kad'

'What level of degradation do you want to take politics': Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi poster row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE