'Congress, another name for horsetrading': Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy slams party over 'Save Democracy' slogans

Slamming the Congress for holding a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that "Congress is another name for "horse trading".

Kumaraswamy stressed on the fact that Congress in previous instances has resorted to the same tactics of "horse-trading" that it accuses the BJP of doing now.

"Congress has launched a nation-wide Save Democracy, campaign against the BJP which is buying MLAs to topple democratically elected governments. What has Congress done? Haven't they lured all BSP MLAs who supported the Congress to form the government in Rajasthan? Is this not a buyout?" Kumaraswamy said in a press conference.

"If you are dividing like-minded party MLAs supporting (you) through deceit, who would support you? Are these mistakes not visible to you?" the former Karnataka CM asked in a press statement.

Notably, all six BSP in Rajasthan had joined the Congress in September 2019.

Further, Kumaraswamy said that Congress had also attempted to divide JD(S), by buying eight of its MLAs.

"Haven't they made attempts to divide? Is it not a fact that for the sake of one Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress government in Karnataka purchased eight JD(S) MLAs? Is this democracy? Both parties (Congress and BJP) are criminals in purchase matters," Kumaraswamy said.

It is to be noted that eight JD(S) MLAs had supported the Congress candidate and not the official candidate of the party during the Rajya Sabha election in 2016.

"When SM Krishna was the CM (of Karnataka), didn't the Congress buy our MLAs? Didn't the Congress conspire to form a government after the 2018 Assembly polls by buying our MLAs? Does Congress have the moral courage to answer these questions?" he further asked.

He also said that the malpractice of horsetrading was prevalent among political parties because of an 'ineffective' anti-defection law.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has issued an ultimatum to the six legislators of her party in the state, warning that if the MLAs do not vote against the Congress in the case of a no-confidence motion, all of them will be sacked from the party. Notably, the BSP had issued a whip on Sunday directing all of its six MLAs in the state legislative assembly to vote against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in case of a no-confidence motion. The whip was signed by Satish Chandra Mishra, the National General Secretary of the Mayawati-led BSP.

On Tuesday, Mayawati elaborated on the party's stance and said that they were looking for a time to teach the Congress party and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot 'a lesson'. Now, the BSP will pursue the matter in court, even right up to the Supreme Court, if need be, BSP chief Mayawati said.

"BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court," Mayawati said.