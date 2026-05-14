Congress announces VD Satheesan as Kerala's next Chief Minister

Congress picks VD Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister, ending 10 days of suspense

After nearly 10 days of internal discussions following the Kerala Assembly election results, the Congress party has officially named V D Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Kerala. The announcement brings an end to intense speculation over the leadership choice within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The decision comes after the UDF secured a decisive victory in the state elections, ending a decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front. However, unlike other states where new governments were quickly formed, Kerala witnessed prolonged uncertainty over the chief ministerial selection.

High-Level Consultations in Delhi

The final decision was taken after a series of meetings between senior Congress leaders and the party’s central leadership in New Delhi. Discussions reportedly involved Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, and other key functionaries.

According to party officials, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and former state chiefs were also consulted before finalising the leadership name. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the high command had completed all deliberations after receiving authorisation from the Kerala Congress Legislative Party (CLP).

V D Satheesan Emerges as Consensus Choice

V D Satheesan, who represents the Paravur constituency, has been selected as the CLP leader and will take charge as Kerala’s next Chief Minister. His selection reportedly comes with broad support from party legislators and alliance partners, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction.

Satheesan was among the top contenders for the post, alongside AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. After internal discussions and consultations, the party leadership decided in favour of Satheesan, considering his acceptability across factions within the alliance.

Internal Debate and Political Context

The delay in announcing the leadership sparked debate within the party, as workers and supporters awaited clarity after the election results were declared on May 4. While other states moved swiftly to install new governments, Kerala’s leadership question remained unresolved due to competing claims and internal lobbying.

Despite the uncertainty, the Congress-led UDF secured a strong majority in the state assembly, strengthening its mandate. Party leaders emphasised that the decision was taken after careful consideration of political balance, alliance dynamics, and ground-level feedback.

Rahul Gandhi’s Role in Final Decision

Senior leaders confirmed that Rahul Gandhi held multiple rounds of discussions with Kerala leaders and former state Congress chiefs before the final call was made. These consultations were aimed at ensuring consensus and stability within the newly elected government.

With the leadership question now settled, V D Satheesan is expected to lead the new administration and steer the state government following the UDF’s electoral victory.

The Congress Legislature Party had met in Thiruvananthapuram on May 7th, 2026 and had unanimously resolved to authorize the Congress President to appoint the new leader of the CLP in the state of Keralam.



Accordingly, the Congress President has held extensive discussions with… pic.twitter.com/sX6FhRm4Fv — Congress (@INCIndia) May 14, 2026