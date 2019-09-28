Congress announces candidates for bypolls to 2 Himachal assembly seats

The names were approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, a statement by the party said.

The Congress party on Saturday announced its candidates for upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls.

Bypolls for two Himachal assembly seats - Dharamshala and Pachhad - will be held on October 24. The counting for the polls will be held three days later on October 24.

Congress has fielded Vijay Inder Karan from the Dharamshala while Gangu Ram Musafir will contest from Pachhad seat.

The names were approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, a statement by party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said.

The by-elections were necessitated after Dharamsala MLA Kishan Kapoor and Pachaad MLA Suresh Kashyap were elected to Lok Sabha from Kangra and Shimla constituencies.

The BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member state assembly in 2017 assembly elections.