Congress announces 2 more candidates in Maharashtra; fields Hamlata Patil from Nashik Central, Suresh Thorat from Nashik

The Congress on Friday changed its candidate from Nashik Central, announcing that Hamlata Ninad Patil will contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections in place of Shahu Sahadevrao Khaire.

The party also approved the candidature of Suresh Jagannath Thorat from Shirdi.

The Congress party on Thursday released another list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, changing candidates in three seats - Nandurbar, Sillod and Ghatkopar West - for which nominees were announced on Wednesday.

In its first list on Sunday, the Congress had named candidates for 51 seats. On Tuesday, the Congress released its second list of 52 party candidates. While Prithviraj Chavan will contest from Karad South, Ashok Chavan has been fielded from Bhoker.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat will contest from his current seat of Sangamner.

In its third list of candidates, the party named 20 candidates.

The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the NCP. Both parties will contest on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly and its allies will field their candidates on rest 38 seats.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes results will take place on October 24.

