'Congratulations on this victory against injustice,' says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on repealing of farm laws

PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 10:11 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 19) addressed the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab and Dev Diwali and made a significant announcement of repealing the three contentious farm laws that had caused nationwide stirs by farmers.

Congratulating the farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "With their satyagraha, anndata of the country made the head of arrogance hang low. Congratulations on this victory against injustice..."

In an address to the nation, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month."

He urged the protesting farmers to "return home to their families and let`s start afresh".

Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I`m doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I`ll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation`s dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for almost a year now.

