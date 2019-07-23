Congratulate PM for wanting to use everything to solve Kashmir issue: Farooq Abdullah on Trump's mediation claim

Amid uproar in Parliament over US President Donald Trump's claim on Kashmir mediation, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah came out in support of mediation over the Kashmir issue.

The US President had on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir.

Speaking in a tone supportive of the Prime Minister, Abdullah said, "It is a matter of happiness that when PM Modi talked to Trump he had told him that Kashmir issue is complex and if there can be some help it would be good."

"I congratulate Modi ji, he too wants to use everything to solve this issue that is creating tensions between India and Pakistan," he added.

India's position has been consistent and clear on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and has always maintained that it will not accept third party mediation in purely bilateral issue.

Meanwhile, Trump's claim led to angry reactions from the opposition in Parliament on Tuesday, as the government asserted that all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally.

While Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments over the issue, the opposition walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings demanding a statement from the prime minister himself.

Soon after the House met for the day at 11 AM, opposition parties raked up the issue of Trump's remarks made in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said Trump had stated that Prime Minister of India had at the recent G20 meeting in Osaka in Japan sought his mediation.

Since Parliament is in session and considering that the comments were made by the President of the world's most powerful nation to the prime minister of another country, Prime Minister Modi should come to the House and clarify on the issue, he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Modi never made any such request to the US leader and reiterated that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

He said all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally, thereby ruling out any third party mediation.

"I would like to categorically state that no such request has been made by the prime minister to the US President," he said.

The minister said it has been the consistent position of India that all outstanding issues with Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally.

"Any engagement with Pakistan will require an end to cross border terrorism," he said, adding Shimla and Lahore accords signed between India and Pakistan provide the basis for resolution of all issues bilaterally.

In Lok Sabha, the Opposition walked out demanding the prime minister's statement on Trump's remarks. As soon as the Lower House met for the day, members from the Congress and some other opposition parties were on their feet shouting slogans over the issue.

