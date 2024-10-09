CONGO fever Dos and Don'ts: Jaipur woman dies after getting infected by deadly virus, check guidelines to follow

Symptoms of Congo fever include a sudden high fever, eye irritation, sensitivity to light, dizziness, and severe muscle pain.

The first case of Congo fever this year has been reported in Jodhpur, with the infected woman passing away in Ahmedabad. The woman, a resident of Nandda Kala village near Jodhpur, was admitted to a private hospital on September 30 due to a sudden decline in her health. Four days later, her family transferred her to Ahmedabad, where her samples were sent to a Pune laboratory, confirming the presence of Congo fever. This is reminiscent of the 2019 outbreak, where two people in Jodhpur succumbed to the same illness. Following this recent case, the health department is on high alert.

Congo fever, also known as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, is a viral disease transmitted by ticks found on domesticated animals like cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep. People who come into contact with these animals are at higher risk of contracting the virus. The disease was first identified in Crimea in 1944 and later in the Congo in 1969. It is primarily found in West and East Africa and has a high mortality rate, with 30 to 80 percent of infected patients dying.

Symptoms of Congo fever include a sudden high fever, eye irritation, sensitivity to light, dizziness, and severe muscle pain. Other signs include back pain, vomiting, and hoarseness. A significant drop in blood platelets also occurs as the infection progresses.

o prevent and manage Congo fever (Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever), it’s essential to follow safety guidelines, especially in areas or professions where there is contact with livestock or potential exposure to tick bites. Here are some key Do’s and Don’ts:

Do’s:

Wear Protective Clothing: If you're working in or around farms, wear long-sleeved clothing, gloves, and boots to minimize exposure to ticks. Use Tick Repellents: Apply insect repellents on your skin and clothes, particularly those that contain DEET, to keep ticks away. Inspect for Ticks: Regularly check your body, pets, and livestock for ticks, especially after being in areas with tall grass or animals. Practice Good Hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling animals, animal products, or meat. Use Proper Animal Handling Methods: Wear gloves when handling or slaughtering animals, especially in areas where Congo fever is prevalent. Isolate Infected Individuals: If someone is infected with Congo fever, ensure they are isolated to prevent the spread of the virus to others. Seek Medical Help Early: If you experience symptoms like high fever, muscle pain, or other flu-like signs after exposure to ticks or livestock, seek medical care immediately.

Don’ts:

Avoid Direct Contact with Blood or Tissue: Do not handle blood, tissues, or fluids from infected animals or individuals without wearing protective gear. Do Not Touch Ticks with Bare Hands: If you find a tick on your skin, use tweezers or protective gloves to remove it. Do not squash ticks between your fingers. Avoid Close Contact with Infected Patients: Keep a safe distance from individuals showing signs of Congo fever unless you are a medical professional with proper protective equipment. Do Not Consume Raw or Undercooked Meat: Avoid eating meat from potentially infected animals unless it has been thoroughly cooked. Do Not Ignore Symptoms: Don’t delay seeking medical attention if you’ve been exposed to tick bites or livestock in an endemic area and start experiencing symptoms. Avoid Sleeping on the Ground: In rural or tick-infested areas, avoid lying directly on the ground, as ticks can latch onto skin.

By following these precautions, the risk of contracting Congo fever can be significantly reduced.