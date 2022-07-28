Search icon
Congo and beyond: Highest deaths in UN peacekeeping missions from India

Two BSF officials were killed during anti-UN protests in Congo when a mob rushed the compound just as the protests turned violent.

Reported By:Orin Basu| Edited By: Orin Basu |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:57 AM IST

Congo protests (Photo - Reuters)

Two BSF jawans who were part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo lost their lives on Tuesday after an armed mob ambushed their compound in the volatile African nation. India is the third largest contributor to UN missions and has suffered the highest fatalities since 1948 when peacekeeping operations were initiated. 

The UN has undertaken 71 peacekeeping operations since 1948, and at present, has close to 75,000 personnel drawn from 121 countries deployed in conflict zones across the globe – mostly in Africa. The highest contributors to these missions are Bangladesh (6,693 personnel), Nepal (5,782), and India (5,581), as shown in UN data as of April 30, 2022. The 10 countries sending the most personnel for UN missions are from Asia and Africa. 

The latest figures put the UN peacekeeping forces' death toll at 4,207, with the highest fatalities again from Asian and African countries. India has suffered the highest fatalities (175 personnel), followed by Pakistan (166) and Bangladesh (160). 

The highest Indian deployments have been to UNMISS (South Sudan – 2,403 troops), MONUSCO (Congo – 2,041), UNIFIL (Lebanon – 895), and UNDOF (post-Arab-Israeli war – 200). Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi, the two BSF jawans killed in Congo recently, were deployed as part of MONUSCO. 

The highest Indian fatalities have been during ONUC (Congo – 39 personnel), UNEF (Suez crisis – 27), and MONUSCO (17). ONUC refers to the UN peacekeeping force deployed in Congo in 1960 in response to a major crisis at that time. 

At present, the Indian Army is part of UN missions in Congo, Lebanon, South Sudan, Syria, Western Sahara, and Cyprus. So far, it has taken part in around 50 peacekeeping operations, sending over two lakh troops to troubled regions worldwide. Forces under the blue flag have played a major role in maintaining order in the strife-torn and civil war-hit countries of Africa and the Middle East over the years.

The crisis in Congo

Congo has seen prolonged conflict between several armed groups despite the presence of UN forces. This has given rise to strong dissent among the population which eventually led to a hundreds-strong mob storming the UN compound on July 26.

More than 120 armed groups are active in the mineral-rich eastern region, where civilian massacres are common. The fighting is all the more fierce between Congolese forces and the rebel M23 group. The region is also a hub of jihadis linked to the Islamic State. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions of people so far.

READ | Two Indian BSF personnel among 15 killed in violent anti-UN protests in Congo

