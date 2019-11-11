Cong mouthpiece National Herald slammed for disrespecting Ayodhya verdict, issues apology for 'controversial' editorial

Headlines

Manipur violence: Amid atrocities, why Kuki leaders and BJP MLAs are demanding three separate UTs?

Ratan Tata named this iconic SUV to honour former employee, know the story of Tata Sumo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s purrfect workout! Watch her sweating it out with pet cat Gelato

Meet India’s highest taxpayer and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

Meet Karnataka's richest man who is IIT Kanpur grad, runs Rs 1.49 lakh crore company; his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratan Tata named this iconic SUV to honour former employee, know the story of Tata Sumo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s purrfect workout! Watch her sweating it out with pet cat Gelato

Meet India’s highest taxpayer and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

10 Superfoods to increase blood count

Pregnancy diet: Most important nutrients for expecting mothers

Weight loss tips: Eat mushrooms to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Once one of India’s richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

HomeIndia

India

Cong mouthpiece National Herald slammed for disrespecting Ayodhya verdict, issues apology for 'controversial' editorial

The controversial article caused much furore among netizens, some of who saw the clear bias and took offence in the blatant disregard of a democratic republic's supreme judicial authority.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 07:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress mouthpiece 'National Herald' on Sunday had to issue an apology after the publication carried a controversial editorial piece regarding the Supreme Court's unanimous judgment in the highly-sensitive Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. The newspaper, in its editorial, had published a piece titled, "Why a devout Hindu will never pray at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya", along with a cartoon comparing the 1992 Ayodhya with 2019 Supreme Court.

The National Herald virtually disrespected the apex judicial authority in the country by publishing a controversial cartoon, having pictures of 1992 Ayodhya and 2019 Supreme Court, with text reading, 'Whose stick. His buffalo.' The collage picture is accompanied by a caption, 'Can God dwell in a temple built with force, violence and bloodshed? Even if God decides to reside there, can we ever pray in such a temple?'

The controversial action caused much furore among netizens, some of who saw the clear bias and took offence in the blatant disregard of a democratic republic's supreme judicial authority. Some even called it 'Pakistan-funded journalism' after a report in the publication titled, "Why the Ayodhya verdict reminds us of the Supreme Court in Pakistan".

After the huge uproar, however, National Herald sought to correct its actions and published an apology. "We apologise if the article ‘Why a devout Hindu...’ hurt anyone or any group’s sentiments. That was not our intention. The views expressed in the article are the author’s personal views. National Herald fully respects the SC verdict," the apology stated.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised the Congress over its mouthpiece National Herald and said that it shows what exactly is the viewpoint of the party. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "There is no better justice system in the entire world than the Supreme Court of India and the justice system of India. By raising a finger on the country's judicial system, National Herald is embarrassing the country".

 

 

The apology was especially demanded since the Indian National Congress had formally endorsed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict earlier, and the party mouthpiece now publishing a piece disrespecting it seems like a double-standard.

"Supreme Court's verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgment not only opened the doors for the temple's construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue," Congress' Randeep Surjewala had said earlier. Netizens wondered, then, why the party's mouthpiece itself was politicising the issue.

The National Herald is an Indian newspaper founded by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty bags top spot on Britain’s best dressed list

This is the highest grossing adult-rated Indian film, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

JRD Tata birth anniversary: When, where was India's first computer built? Know industrialist's connection

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE