Cong accuses BJP of using app to propagate its agenda on social media, seeks intervention by SC

The Congress accused the BJP on Friday of using an application called "Tek Fog" for hijacking major social media and encrypted messaging platforms, while demanding answers from the Centre and the Supreme Court's intervention in the matter.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the app to amplify its messages and agenda on social media, and for targeting those against the saffron party, including women journalists. "The government is obviously hand in glove with Tek Fog.... The BJP especially is hand in glove with Tek Fog. But what is India's IT and telecom minister up to? Why has the ministry not woken up to how serious the issue is?" she asked at a press conference here.

Shrinate said the government was earlier in denial of the Pegasus snooping issue and today, the Supreme Court is looking into the controversy. "I would urge the Supreme Court, because it is already looking into the Pegasus matter, to take suo-motu cognisance of this report as this targets Indian citizens and hurts the very foundation of our democracy," she said. "I would urge the Supreme Court to look into it and punish those behind it in no uncertain terms because no one should have the right or the freedom to erode India's democracy," the Congress leader said.

She alleged that some of the people associated with the app are functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, and said the saffron party should come clean on the issue. Shrinate cited media reports to allege that Tek Fog promotes hate speeches, targets women, is abusive and helps propagate lies and hatred.

She alleged that the app was used to systematically target the Congress by using a hashtag, when the Congress chief had said the party will stand with labourers after a lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. A systematic targeting of the Tablighi Jamaat was also done by Tek Fog and that is why the issue needs to be taken seriously because it hurts the very foundation of India's democracy, the Congress leader said.