‘Conflict is particularly devastating…’: PM Modi, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy honour children killed in war

The Memory of Children honours the children whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion. Later in the day at the Mariinskyi palace venue both leaders will hold a restricted meeting to discuss key issues.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv with his trademark hug. Both leaders honoured the Memory of Children at the Martyrologist Exposition at the Ukraine National Museum in Kyiv.

Prime Minister Modi was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of young lives and as a mark of respect placed a toy in their memory, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"President @ZelenskyyUa and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief," the PM said in his post on X.

PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in shaping a harmonious society.

Prime Minister underscored the timeless relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in building a harmonious society. He noted that the path shown by the Mahatma offered solutions to present-day global challenges, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said that saidMahatma Gandhi's statue, located in the 'Oasis of Peace' park in Kyiv, serves as a beacon of hope and peace for humanity.

The Prime Minister also shared a picture on his X handle and said, "Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity."

(with inputs from ANI)