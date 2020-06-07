Confident that NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar assembly elections: Amit Shah at Jansamvad rally

Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday kickstarted the election campaign in Bihar as he addressed the party workers and cadres through in the 'Jansamvad rally', a first of its kind virtual rally.

Stressing that the rally has nothing to do with Bihar assembly polls, which is due this year, Shah said that the initiative is to connect people for the fight against COVID-19.

"I want to salute the crores of corona warriors who are fighting against the virus by risking their lives. Health workers, police personnel and others, I want to acknowledge their contribution," the minister said during his address.

Shah also hailed Bihar's historical relevance, saying that "the land of Bihar made the world experience democracy for the first time. Where the foundation of the great Magadha Empire was laid. This land has always led India."

Slamming the opposition RJD and Congress, who protested earlier on Sunday against his rally by beating utensils, Shah made a sarcastic comment, saying that he is glad they welcomed his virtual rally.

"Some people welcomed our today’s virtual rally by clanging thalis. I am glad they finally heard PM Modi’s appeal to show gratitude towards those fighting COVID-19," he said.

The home minister further recounted the achievements of the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre, including the Citizenship Amendment Act, abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the abolition of Triple Talaq, power connections and toilets for poor, strong retaliation after Pulwama terror attack with airstrikes, and establishment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

"India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after the USA and Israel if there is any country that is able to secure its borders, it is India. There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi’s darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP govt, we did surgical strikes and airstrike," he said during the rally.

Shah also expressed his confidence that the NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will form the government with at least 2/3rd majority in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, he added that it was not the right time to discuss politics and urged everyone to fight the battle against COVID-19 under PM Modi's leadership.

Ripping into the RJD, Shah said that Bihar has moved from 'Lantern' to LED era. "Bihar's growth rate was 3.9 per cent when RJD was ruling and it reached 11.3 per cent under Nitish Kumar. The state has moved from 'Lantern Raj to LED Raj', 'Loot and order to Law and Order', from 'Fodder scam to DBT', Bihar has come a long way," he stated.

Taking an indirect dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that while several people are conducting interviews, PM Modi is providing strong leadership to help the country come out of the COVID-19 crisis.