Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 2.5GB daily data and much more at Rs...

‘Confident that he will declare…’: Rahul Gandhi ahead of PM Modi’s Wayanad visit

Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Review: Is it safe and effective?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 2.5GB daily data and much more at Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 2.5GB daily data and much more at Rs...

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

HomeIndia

India

‘Confident that he will declare…’: Rahul Gandhi ahead of PM Modi’s Wayanad visit

PM Modi will visit Kerala's Wayanad district on Saturday to review the relief-and-rehabilitation efforts and interact with survivors.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 11:11 PM IST

‘Confident that he will declare…’: Rahul Gandhi ahead of PM Modi’s Wayanad visit
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it was a good decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit landslides-hit Wayanad and expressed confidence that once he sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, the prime minister will declare it a national disaster.

Modi will visit Kerala's Wayanad district on Saturday to review the relief-and-rehabilitation efforts and interact with survivors.

Officials said Modi will reach Kannur around 11 am and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected areas in Wayanad.

"Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster," the former Congress chief said.

During Modi's visit, teams involved in the rescue operations will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

The prime minister will also visit relief camps and hospitals to interact with the survivors of the landslides, the officials said.

Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incidents and the ongoing relief efforts.

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30, in what was likely one of the biggest natural disasters to have hit Kerala.

Gandhi, the member of Parliament from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, represented Wayanad in the previous Lok Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Reliance Jio’s data traffic share hits 60%, Mukesh Ambani says Jio has...

Reliance Jio’s data traffic share hits 60%, Mukesh Ambani says Jio has...

SHOCKING! Meet swimmer, who was sent home for being 'too beautiful', thrown out of Olympics village for being 'too hot'

SHOCKING! Meet swimmer, who was sent home for being 'too beautiful', thrown out of Olympics village for being 'too hot'

'I gave...': Neeraj Chopra breaks silence, reveals reason behind missing javelin gold at Paris Olympics 2024

'I gave...': Neeraj Chopra breaks silence, reveals reason behind missing javelin gold at Paris Olympics 2024

Kumar Sanu says he gets 'no work' from film industry: 'Everywhere I go...'

Kumar Sanu says he gets 'no work' from film industry: 'Everywhere I go...'

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement