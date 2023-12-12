Headlines

Condom shortage to affect India’s National Family Planning Programme? Health Ministry responds

The ministry informed that the CMSS had procured 5.88 crore pieces of condom for the Family Planning Programme in May this year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday responded to some reports in the media claiming that failure to procure contraceptives is likely to severely affect India’s National Family Planning Programme. Terming these reports as ill-informed and misleading, the Union Health Ministry shared the exact number of condom stocks for the Family Planning Programme.

In a press release, the Union Health Ministry said that it “closely monitors tendering process and supply position of various medicines and medical items being procured by the CMSS”. The CMSS or the Central Medical Services Society is India’s central procurement agency which is responsible for procurement for various Programmes of the Health Ministry. Debunking the reports, the Health Ministry said that the present stock position of contraceptives is sufficient to meet the National Family Planning Programme’s requirement.

“There have been some media reports alleging that India’s family planning programme is likely to get severely affected due to failure in procuring contraceptives by the country’s central procurement agency, the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS). Such reports are ill-informed and provides misleading information,” it said.

The ministry informed that the CMSS had procured 5.88 crore pieces of condom for the Family Planning Programme in May this year. The ministry clarified that there is no cause for worry.

“The Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), New Delhi, an autonomous body and a Central Procurement Agency under Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare procures condoms for National Family Planning Programme and National AIDS Control Programme. CMSS procured 5.88 crores pieces of condoms for Family Planning Programme in May, 2023 and the present  stock position of condoms is sufficient to meet the requirement of the Family Planning Programme,” it added.

Sharing further updates, it said, “Currently, NACO is receiving supplies of 75% free condoms from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. and is preparing to place remaining 25% quantities for 2023-24 with CMSS on the basis of recent approvals. Requirement of NACO is being met through 66 million pieces ordered from Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. The order is currently under supplies and indents for one year requirements will be placed with Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. and CMSS with the approvals of competent authority. There has been no instance of shortfall due to delay in procurement by CMSS.” 

