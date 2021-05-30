Condole lives lost in cyclones, COVID-19 worst pandemic in 100 years: PM Narendra Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" and talked about the various cyclones that recently hit the country said he "salutes" those who were involved in rescue and relief efforts during the natural disasters.

"In this difficult and extraordinary situation of calamity, the way the people of all the states affected by the cyclone have shown courage, in this hour of crisis, with great patience, discipline - I respectfully, heartily want to appreciate all citizens," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during Mann Ki Baat.

"I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We all stand steadfastly with those who have suffered losses," he added.

The prime minister said that COVID-19 is worst pandemic in 100 years and thanked doctors, nurses and frontline workers in their fight against COVID-19. PM Modi interacted with a locomotive pilot, a oxygen container driver and a captain of IAF who are supplying Oxygen to hospitals.

"During 2nd wave of COVID19, a major challenge was to supply medical oxygen to remote areas. To counter challenges that the country faced, drivers of Cryogenic oxygen tankers helped by working on war footing & saved lives of lakhs of people," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that during second wave of Covid-19, the main challenge was to supply medical oxygen across the country. "To counter challenges that the country faced, drivers of Cryogenic oxygen tankers helped by working on war footing and saved lives of lakhs of people," he noted.

Talking to a female driver of an oxygen express train, the prime minister said, "Mothers and sisters would be proud to hear that one oxygen express is being run fully by women. Every woman of the country will feel proud at that. Not just that, every Indian will feel proud."

"Lakhs of people are on frontline working against pandemic. The production of liquid oxygen have increased by 10 times. Our corona warriors are delivering them to the corners of the country. In the start of pandemic there were few tests everyday, but now there are around 20 lakh tests everyday," PM Modi noted.