Concerns raised over anti-India terror activities on Afghan soil during Taliban meet: MEA

Even as the Taliban prepares to form a new government in Afghanistan, India's primary focus is the security and stability of its nation by ensuring Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities against India. To address this issue India's envoy to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader in Doha two days ago.

The meeting was held between India's Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai. The MEA had said earlier that Mittal and Stanekzai had met at the Indian Embassy on the request of the Taliban side.

In the meeting with the Taliban leader, India conveyed its concern, and also discussed the return of the Indians who still remain in Afghanistan, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday. "We received a positive response," Bagchi said.

It's not a matter of yes & no (on roadmap of further meetings with Taliban). Our aim is that Afghanistan's land shouldn't be used for terror activity of any kind: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pic.twitter.com/BxTK0wWgFk — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

This is India's first official contact with the Taliban after the United States pulled back from Afghanistan completely, ending a two-decade war. The MEA said the Taliban representative assured the ambassador that 'these issues' would be positively addressed.

MEA said the discussions also focused on the safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. On the topic of bringing back the left behind Indians from Afghanistan, Arindam Bagchi said that India would be able to revisit the matter once the airport in Kabul resumes operations.