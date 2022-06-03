‘Concerns of hate crimes and gun violence in US’: India hits back Blinken’s ‘religious freedom’ report

File photo

While presenting a report, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there have been rising attacks on people and places of worship in India. Now, India has issued a statement rejecting the report, saying that the US has increased instances of “hate crimes and gun violence”.

Rejecting the criticism against the country, India has slammed the United States for presenting the report on religious freedom, saying it is unfortunate that "vote bank politics" is being practised in international relations.

Slamming the comments made by Antony Blinken while presenting the report, India expressed concern over racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes, and gun violence in the US, as per news agency PTI.

Further, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the observation of India in the report is based on "motivated inputs and biased views".

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern over the raised instances of violence in religious places in India and said that the United States will continue to stand up for religious freedom across the world.

Blinken also alleged on Friday that attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, took place throughout 2021 in India.

Hitting out at the comments made by the US secretary of state, Bagchi said, “We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom and ill-informed comments by senior US officials.”

He further added, “It is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practised in international relations. We would urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided.”

Arindam Bagchi also pointed out, “As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights. In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes, and gun violence.”

The India section of the report by the US said that throughout the year, attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation took place. The report also included instances of cow vigilantism against non-Hindus, as per media reports.

(With PTI inputs)

