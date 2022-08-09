Son reunites with mother to bring her rapists to justice after 28 years

File Photo: Reuters

Gang-raped at the age of 12, a woman’s remarkable journey to justice come to fruition recently. The timeline of the case that took 28 years to bring justice for the victim was recently shared by Uttar Pradesh police.

The young girl was raped by two individuals in 1994 at the age of 12. She had been living with her sister and brother-in-law in Shajahanpur when the accused barged into her home and gang-raped her.

The rape led to her becoming pregnant and she gave birth to a child at the age of 13. She was forced to part ways with her child in 1996 who was taken in by a couple in another district. The family migrated to Rampur.

The victim tried to restart her life and married another man. However, he divorced her after 10 years when he became aware of the gang-rape that she had been subjected to.

The child was returned in 2008 by the couple who refused to keep him under their roof any longer. As the boy grew up, he demanded to know who his father was.

A child conceived of rape, reunited with his mother after a decade helped her fight a legal battle against the rapists. @shahjahanpurpol nailed the accused through DNA testing & arrested one of them.

In 2021, he tracked down his mother and encouraged her to fight for justice. This led him to the court where he got an order for a DNA test. Both the accused, two brothers, were asked to take a DNA test along with the child born out of crime and the victim mother.

The DNA test came positive and confirmed that the child shared the same DNA as the two accused. This led to one of the rapists being arrested on July 31, 2022, 28 years after the crime. Manhunt is on for the second one.

For solving the case, the UP DGP has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team.

