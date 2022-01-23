Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu today amid Covid-19 surge - Check guidelines here

Amid the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases witnessed across the state, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to impose a complete lockdown on Sunday, January 23. Sunday lockdowns are being imposed in the state since January 9 due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, while issuing a statement on Friday, said that the decision to impose a lockdown on Sunday was taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state. The Sunday lockdowns will be revoked once the number of cases goes down.

The official released by the government stated, “All the essential services that were allowed on January 16 would be allowed. All those services and activities that were restricted on that day would be restricted [on January 23].”

Apart from the current Sunday lockdown norm in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has also extended all the existing Covid-19 norms in the state till January 31, in view of the increase in the number of cases over the past few months.

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 norms

A complete lockdown will be imposed in the state every Sunday due to the high number of cases.

The Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu will begin at 10 pm on Saturday and remain in place till 5 am on Monday.

Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue till January 31. Only essential services will be allowed to function during these hours.

Buses, metros, local trains, and other public transportation will only be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity.

Entertainment parks, amusement parks, and other parks where crowds can gather have been shut. The public will be allowed to walk alone on the beaches.

Hotels, lodges and restaurants, clothes and jewellery stores, gyms, yoga centres, clubs, cinema halls, indoor stadia, salons, spas, and beauty parlours are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 30,744 fresh Covid-19 cases in the span of 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 tally in the state up to 31,03,410 to date. According to the Health Department report, a total of 33 fresh Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the state on Saturday.