Complete lockdown in Rajasthan from May 10, weddings banned till May 31

Jaipur: In view of the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the state government has declared a complete lockdown in the state. The lockdown will begin on May 10 from 5:00 am and will remain in place till May 24 at 5:00 am.

Under the restrictions, all activities have been completely banned in the state, including wedding ceremonies. Essential services will continue to operate.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the imposition of complete lockdown in Rajasthan, after the meeting with the Council of Ministers.

The COVID-19 crisis is continuously deteriorating in the state. In such a situation, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday formed a group of 5 ministers to break the chain of transition and take strict steps during the meeting of the State Council of Ministers at the Chief Minister's residence.

The Group of Ministers submitted its report to Gehlot on Thursday. In this report, along with taking strict steps, suggestions such as complete lockdown were provided. After this, the committee brainstormed on the recommendations of the group and decided to announce a complete lockdown in Rajasthan.

Among the group of ministers who have suggested for the lockdown in Rajasthan are Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Dr. BD Kalla, Dr. Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara and Dr. Subhash Garg.