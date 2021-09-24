Complete lockdown in Mhow's Army War College after 30 soldiers test positive for COVID-19

Headlines

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

'SC will invalidate Centre's decisions:' NC hopes amid hearing of pleas against abrogation of article 370 begins

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

HomeIndia

India

Complete lockdown in Mhow's Army War College after 30 soldiers test positive for COVID-19

A divisional spokesperson of the MP publicity department confirmed via a tweet that a total of 30 military officers tested COVID-19 positive.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 24, 2021, 08:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

30 soldiers from the Army War College situated in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. As a result, the Army War College has gone under complete lockdown. 

According to a report in a leading daily, the soldiers, who were a part of a high command course, recently returned and were part of a study group. Notably, Mhow is a cantonment city around 25 kilometers from Indore. 

Col AK Mohanty, Commandant-Administration was quoted as saying, "Of the total samples collected, 20 officers tested positive on Thursday. Five others showed infection on Wednesday." 

As a result, Col Mohanty said that they have banned all the entries and exits and the college has gone under complete lockdown. Col Mohanty also added that the restrictions would be applicable till further orders. 

As per protocol, a total of 115 officers were put under quarantine after they returned from their training. Local officers said that all the officers were then tested for the coronavirus. As of now, a total of 60 samples have already been sent to a virology lab at MGM College in Indore. 

On Friday, a divisional spokesperson of the MP publicity department confirmed via a tweet that a total of 30 military officers tested positive for COVID-19. Two others who tested positive in the last 24 hours are from Indore. According to the data provided by the health department, on June 16, a total of 34 locals had tested positive in the district.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt took Shah Rukh Khan’s help to prepare for RARKPK song Tum Kya Mile, reveals choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

Chicken 65 makes it to world's top 10 fried chicken dishes, check recipe

A Shift To Data-Driven Education: Navigating the Future!

Meet the first Indian woman chef to win Michelin Star, owns leading Bangkok restaurant

Karan Johar reveals buying bra for his mother, says 'it was never a taboo topic'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE