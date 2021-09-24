Complete lockdown in Mhow's Army War College after 30 soldiers test positive for COVID-19

A divisional spokesperson of the MP publicity department confirmed via a tweet that a total of 30 military officers tested COVID-19 positive.

30 soldiers from the Army War College situated in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. As a result, the Army War College has gone under complete lockdown.

According to a report in a leading daily, the soldiers, who were a part of a high command course, recently returned and were part of a study group. Notably, Mhow is a cantonment city around 25 kilometers from Indore.

Col AK Mohanty, Commandant-Administration was quoted as saying, "Of the total samples collected, 20 officers tested positive on Thursday. Five others showed infection on Wednesday."

As a result, Col Mohanty said that they have banned all the entries and exits and the college has gone under complete lockdown. Col Mohanty also added that the restrictions would be applicable till further orders.

As per protocol, a total of 115 officers were put under quarantine after they returned from their training. Local officers said that all the officers were then tested for the coronavirus. As of now, a total of 60 samples have already been sent to a virology lab at MGM College in Indore.

On Friday, a divisional spokesperson of the MP publicity department confirmed via a tweet that a total of 30 military officers tested positive for COVID-19. Two others who tested positive in the last 24 hours are from Indore. According to the data provided by the health department, on June 16, a total of 34 locals had tested positive in the district.