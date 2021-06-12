Complete lockdown in Kerala on THESE days: CM Pinarayi Vijayan makes BIG announcement

The existing lockdown in Kerala comes to an end on June 16, however, the state will be under complete lockdown today and tomorrow, with some additional restrictions being put into place.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government said in a statement, "Additional enhanced stringent restrictions are imposed on 12th and 13 June. On these dates, takeaway parcels are not allowed from hotels. Home delivery of food is permitted. Construction activities following strict social distancing norms are permitted."

For the unversed, considering the high positivity rate in the state, the Kerala government had extended the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on June 9, till June 16.

Kerala has been under lockdown since May 8 after there was a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave. The government had earlier extended the statewide shutdown thrice–on May 16, May 23, and May 31 after reviewing the situation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kerala reported 14,233 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths, pushing the infection count to 26,72,798 and the death toll to 10,804. Currently, there are 1,34,001 people under treatment in the state. Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases yesterday–2,060, followed by Ernakulam at 1,629 and Kollam at 1,552.

In other news, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government on Friday announced a 100-day action plan to advance the achievements of health, education, and social security amid the COVID-19. The plan will be implemented from June 11 to September 19. The 100-day action plan includes projects worth Rs 2,464.92 crore through the Public Works Department, Rebuild Kerala Initiative, and KIIFB.