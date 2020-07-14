Complete lockdown in Bihar for 2 weeks from July 16 as COVID-19 cases rise, guidelines being prepared

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Bihar, the state will go under complete lockdown for 15 days from July 16, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced on Tuesday.

The announcement came on the day when 1,432 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, taking the tally to 18,853.

Modi said lockdown will be imposed in the state from 16 to 31 July to curb the spread of COVID-19. Lockdown guidelines is being prepared, he said.

Earlier this month, the Patna district administration had decided to impose a complete lockdown in the city for a week. The lockdown imposed on July 10 is still in place till July 16. However, with the expansion of restriction in the state, Patna will remain under lockdown till July 31.

The order issued by Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi said all government offices and public corporations will remain closed. However, office related to defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National Information Centre will be open.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar surged to 18,853 on Tuesday with 1,432 cases. So far, 12364 patients have recovered, the state health department said.