Following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the incident reflects a "complete collapse of law and order in the state".

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, trained guns at Maharashtra government over the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday.

The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time.



This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 13, 2024

He further stressed that the government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Baba Siddique sustained two gunshot injuries in his chest and was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the wounds.

"Around 9.30 pm, Baba Siddique was brought here. When he arrived in the emergency room, his pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and the ECG showed a flat line. We shifted him to the ICU. He was declared dead around 11.27 pm. He had bullet wounds on his chest", ANI has quoted Dr Jalil Parkar, a physician at Lilavati Hospital, as saying.

Two suspects, meanwhile, have been arrested in the connection with the killing of the NCP leader. The police is also probing the murder links with infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya told mediapersons.

CM Eknath Shinde vows strict action against culprits

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, visited Lilavati Hospital to meet Baba Siddique's family. He also vowed strict action against the culprits.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who take law and order into their hands," Shinde told reporters in Thane.