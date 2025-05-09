Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch has observed a total blackout amid escalations with Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch has observed a total blackout amid escalations with Pakistan. In addition, a total blackout has also been observed in Pathankot, Uri, Udhampur, Samba and Jammu as Pakistan continues to direct attacks at the bordering states of India.

According to a report by news agency ANI, explosions were heard in Udhampur and Samba as Pak attempted to carry out attacks on these regions.

On May 7 and 8, Pakistan made a desperate retaliatory attempt to carry out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions, targeting Indian military infrastructure. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations. However, most of them were shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

"The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones", Quraishi said.

Pakistan's attempted attacks come after India's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The major military operation launched by the Indian armed forces successfully knocked down nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).